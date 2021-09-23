The group Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women USA (MMIWUSA) released an official statement Thursday after the case of Gabby Petito gained national news coverage.

Some felt the well-covered incident quickly gained traction over other missing and murdered cases, especially those of Indigenous women, and are citing racial inequality as the cause.

"First, we want to extend our love and prayers to Gabby Petito's family. Losing a family member in this manner is one of the most painful things a family can go through... There are no words to express the pain that this brings, and we hope and pray for justice for everyone who has suffered in this way, including Gabby Petito's family among the many others, both of those whose names we know and whose names we do not know," MMIWUSA wrote.

"Gabby has been covered on every news outlet in the US and even internationally, but our women and children don't get that same kind of support," they continued. "There have been many devastating cases across Indian Country that have never made the mainstream news. Those cases getting media attention and law enforcement attention could have made the difference in someone's life being saved. We know that media attention leads to community action, and community action plays a huge role in getting people home safely."

"We need law enforcement to step up and start taking native women's disappearances seriously. We need biases based on negative stereotypes about our culture, lifestyles and traumas to be removed from police departments. We need media to start talking about our disappearances, to pay attention to us and to other communities of color, and start speaking up and talking about our cases. We need communities to keep their eyes out for their missing people, pay attention to what's in the news, pay attention to who is in your state's missing persons clearinghouse or bulletin, and start getting feet on the ground. Reach out to news stations, participate in searches, put up fliers, talk to your kids and friends and family about this. We need people to be willing to come forward with information. Fixing this issue requires law enforcement to take our communities seriously and respect us, and it requires us to be willing to reach out to them and work with them as well as the families of the missing," MMIWUSA wrote.

"Let us use Gabby's case as a way to encourage change. Now is the time to start stepping up," they concluded.

You can view MMIWUSA's full statement below: