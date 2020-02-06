Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force holds community meeting

BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force hosted a community meeting February 6, 2020 at MSUB City College. The task force says they want to make sure everyone knows about the resources available on a federal, state, and tribal level when people are missing.

Brian Frost of the Montana Department of Justice walked everyone through how the Missing Persons Clearinghouse works. The Clearinghouse is a database providing real time information on everyone reported missing in the state. According to the Clearinghouse, 148 people are missing in Montana as of a report generated on February 4, 2020. Forty of those people are Native American.

Melissa Schlichting, Deputy Attorney General and Presiding Officer for the MMIW Task Force says the task force was assembled in 2019 because of the disproportionate number of Native Americans reported missing.

"Missing people affect us all," she says, "for those who have missing people from their families... it's vitally important that we examine the issues and we look at the scope of the problem and determine why people go missing and then also address issues that arise when people go missing and how law enforcement and other agencies respond to those cases."

Of the 40 Native Americans missing, 21 are male and 19 are female, and 16 have been missing for over a year.

The task force says anyone in the public can help reduce the number of missing people. They encourage anyone to report a missing person immediately, and if you ever see anything suspicious, to say something to law enforcement.