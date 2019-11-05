POLSON - The Polson Police Department has requested a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for 43-year-old John Andrew Winkler.

The following is the alert from the Montana Department of Justice:

Polson Police Department has requested a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for John Andrew Winkler, a 43 year old white male. 6 foot 1, 276 pounds. John has brown hair and blue eyes. John is suicidal and has mental health issues, could show violent tendencies and hallucinate due to him not taking medicine. He was last seen wearing a white, red, and black tee shirt with red pajama bottoms. He left in a dark green 1998 Dodge Caravan with Montana plate 157964E. It is unknown where John may be headed. If you have any information about John please contact Polson Police at 406 883-7301 option 1 or call 911.