Missing and Endangered Person Advisory issued for Nicholas Golder

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Nicholas Golder, a white 86 year old man, 5 foot 11, 160 pounds, gray hair and blue eyes.

Nicholas has serious medical conditions, memory impairment, and needs medication he does not have with him.

Nicholas was taken from a care facility in Fort Collins, Colorado by an unknown subject. Nicholas called and said he was in Montana.

Nicholas previously lived in Forsyth, and may be in the Billings area.

If you have any information about Nicholas Golder, please call Fort Collins Police at 970-221-6540.