BILLINGS, Mont. - A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a woman and her three children.

Rhearae Newholy, 40, and her children, Rayben Highwolf, 16, Traya Swank, 12 and Jason Twomoon, 5, are believed to be in the Billings area.

They may be in a green 2006 Chevrolet Uplander with Montana plate 224775D.

Family members are concerned for Rhearae may be suicidal and there is concern for the safety and well being of these four individuals, according to the MEPA.

Rhearae is described as being five feet, eight inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Rayben Highwolf, is five feet, four inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Traya Swank is four feet, eleven inches tall, weighs 93 pounds and has black hair, and brown eyes. Jason Twomoon is three feet, seven inches tall, weighs 43 pounds and has black hair, and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the location of Rhearae Newholy or her children, you are asked to please contact the Billings Police at (406) 657-8200 or dial 9-1-1.