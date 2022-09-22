UPDATE: SEPT. 22 AT 8:09 A.M.

The Montana Department of Justice has canceled the Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Myrlen Paulson has been canceled.

The DOJ said he was found and is safe.

SHERIDAN COUNTY, Mont. - A 91-year-old man, Myrlen Paulson, is reported missing after he was last seen leaving his home in Plentywood Wednesday evening.

The Montana Department of Justice said in the Missing Endangered Person Advisory Paulson is described as a white man, 6-feet tall, 185 pounds, has white hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a blue plaid shirt and blue jeans at the time he was last seen.

He was last seen leaving his home at around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in a white ford F150 truck with Montana plate 342807B.

The DOJ said Paulson has dementia and the direction he is heading is uncertain.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheridan County Sheriff at (406) 765-1200 or call 9-1-1.