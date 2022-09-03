UPDATE, SEPT. 3 AT 10:12 AM

The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for James Metcalf has been canceled as he has been found safe and reunited with family.

The Billings Police Department is thanking everyone for their assistance.

BILLINGS, Mont. - A 77-year-old man with memory issues was last seen early Saturday morning, the Billings Police Department reports.

James Leroy Metcalf is described as being a white man who is five feet nine inches tall weighs 220 pounds with gray thinning hair and blue eyes.

According to a Missing Endangered Person Advisory, James left the Howard Johnson hotel on foot in Billings around midnight Saturday morning barefoot and wearing only white underwear.

James has suffered a recent medical event that led to memory issues, lapses in time, and disorientation. He walks with a slouch due to back issues and keeps his left arm tucked close to his body.

If you have any information on James, you are asked to contact the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8461 or dial 9-1-1.