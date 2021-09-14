UPDATE: SEPT. 14 AT 7:51 A.M.

The Missing Person Advisory for Michael Charles Brooke has been cancelled.

According to the Montana Department of Justice, Brooke has been located and is safe.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

MISSOULA, Mont. - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for 76-year-old Michael Charles Brooke.

He left a home in Missoula around 1 p.m. on Sept. 13. He has several medical conditions and require medications he doesn't have. He's unstable when walking and prone to falling.

Right now, there's concern he might be lost or confused.

He drives a blue 2001 Subaru Forester with Montana license place #419579B. He's 5-feet-5-inches tall and 170 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.

He's known to frequent the Lolo Pass area. If you have any information on him, contact Missoula PD at (406) 552-6300 or dial 911.