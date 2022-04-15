BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police are looking for a missing man.

Arnold Bonner, 64, was last seen Thursday night around 8:00 pm in the 3400 block of Winchell Lane in Billings wearing black slippers, blue sweatpants and a gray pullover.

He is described as being five feet, six inches tall, weighing around 200 pounds.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Billings Police Department Dispatch.