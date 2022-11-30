UPDATE, NOV. 30:

Missing 4-year-old Taylem Berry has been found safe, the Sidney Police Department reports.

The police department received a tip on Nov. 29 regarding Taylem’s whereabouts with his father, Raymond Berry, in Mariposa County, California.

Investigators verified and corroborated the information, and worked with the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office to locate the two.

Raymond was taken into custody without incident pursuant to an arrest warrant issued for parenting interference.

Taylem is safe and was taken into protective custody, pending being reunited with his mother.

The Sidney Police Department says they received numerous tips and leads since originally posing about Taylem going missing.

An AMBER Alert was not issued for the incident, as it involved a custody dispute, according to the Sidney Police Department.

“Now that the active search for Taylem Berry has come to a successful conclusion, we at the Sidney Police Department would like to express our sincerest gratitude to our community, our law enforcement partners, and everyone who shared information on this case or called in with a tip,” the police department wrote.

