Update, July 1 at 1:24 pm:

The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Zyaair Beston has been canceled as Zyaair and Kelsey have both been located and are safe.

Previous coverage:

BILLINGS - Billings Police are searching for a missing mother and her infant, according to a Tweet they sent out Wednesday evening.

Mother Kelsey McChesney, 19, and her 3-month-old son Zyaair Beston were last seen on June 26.

Kelsey is described as being a white female, weighing 180 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.

There is concern for their safety due to possible mental illness with Kelsey, BPD says.

Call (406) 657-8200 if you have any information on their whereabouts. Police say they would like to check on Kelsey and the infant's wellbeing.