LODGE GRASS, Mont. - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 17-year-old last seen April 12.

Laryssa Old Elk is described as being five feet tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen walking away from a residence in Lodge Grass around 12:00 pm on April 12 wearing a gray hoodie with black and white checkered pants. She was carrying a large plastic bag.

According to the alert, Laryssa recently experienced significant trauma and indicated she might harm herself and there is concern for her wellbeing.

If you have any information on Laryssa, you are asked to contact BIA Crow Agency at (406)638-2631 or call 911.