MILES CITY, Mont. - The Miles City Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old last contacted July 20.

Angelina Elise Nalton is 5’ 8” and weighs 215 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women USA social media.

If you have any information on where Angelina is, you are asked to contact the Miles City Police Department at 406-234-6273.