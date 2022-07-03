Miss Montana Scholarship Organization crowns Miss Montana 2022

BILLINGS- On Saturday night, the Miss Montana Scholarship Organization crowned their Miss Montana and Miss Montana Outstanding Teen 2022 at Movement Montana.

Jessica Criss reigned as Miss Montana for the last two years in the midst of the pandemic, and Annika Bennion was Miss Montana Outstanding Teen.

After a rigorous competition on Saturday, Glendive native Alexa Baisch was crowned Miss Montana 2022.

"This is an incredible honor, this is something I've dreamed about since I was a little girl and an opportunity for me to share my platform with Montana," she said.

Alexa is a recent graduate from the University of Alabama, where she utilized scholarships from the Miss Montana Scholarship Organization to pursue her academic and professional goals.

"It's an opportunity for me to share this amazing organization that has given so many amazing girls incredible opportunities and allowed me to be a better person myself. In this organization I've built so much confidence and speaking skills and I'm so happy to be here right now," Baisch said.

She said her favorite part about competing in the organization is the sisterhood.

"My friendships with these girls will last a lifetime, the friendships with girls I've completed with in the past will also last a lifetime and it's really about connections, meeting new people and honing in on your skills," she said.

Alexa will now travel to all corners of the state, promoting her social impact initiative, "The New Stranger Danger: Safety Through Education," and she will later this year compete for the title of Miss America and more scholarship opportunities.

Bronte Bennion was crowned Miss Montana Outstanding Teen 2022. You can find more from the Miss Montana Scholarship Organization here.