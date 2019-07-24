BILLINGS, Mont. -- Ever since she was a child, Tanasjia Slaughter knew she wanted to be in the entertainment business. As an actress, singer, and writer, Tanasjia never thought about entering a pageant until a few months ago when she saw Miss for America advertised on the Mrs. America Facebook page.(https://www.facebook.com/MrsAmericaPresents/).

Little did she know she would become the first ever Miss Montana for America. Tanasjia is part Apache and part Mohawk and lives on the Crow Reservation. She hopes to start workshops to help young indigenous artists enter the entertainment business.

"A lot of people from the other side of the country and things like that think that we're not here anymore and that we don't exist," says Tanasjia, "and I'm out here to show that's not true. And there's really intelligent, young people who are motivated and have big dreams, but they think that because they live on the reservation that they can't make it and I'm here to show them that you can."

Tanasjia leaves for Las Vegas in on August 15, 2019 for the National Miss for America competition. Regardless of the outcome, Tanasjia hopes she can use her platform to help younger generations realize their potential.