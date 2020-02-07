Miss GiGi's Sweets to Open at Old Log Cabin site

The name of the new business that will be in the old Log Cabin Bakery is Miss GiGi's Sweets and will be operated by Angela Allen and Cindy Evangeline who are the daughter and granddaughter of Lorraine Evangeline, who was one of the owners of the Log Cabin Bakery.

The grand opening is scheduled for Saturday morning 6a.m. Angela and Cindy say they are eager to see what familiar faces return under the bakery's new name.

"I'm excited to see how many familiar faces come back and visit because I've had a lot of Log Cabin clientele. We were friends with a lot of them, their not just customers, they become family. Regulars come in you get to know them, you get to know outside life and I've kept in touch with a few of them but a lot of them found us at farmer's market but I just can't wait to see how many come back to see us here."

Miss GiGi's Sweets will be open until 2p.m. Saturday. They are currently running contests on their facebook page and winners will be announced tomorrow at the grand opening.

Hours for GiGi's Sweets are as stated:

Monday-Thursday: 5:30a.m. - 9:30a.m.

Friday: 5:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.

Saturday: 5:30a.m. - 2:00p.m.

Sunday: Closed