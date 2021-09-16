Mint Film Festival returns to Billings September 16-19

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Mint Film Festival runs September 16-19 in Billings. It will feature 80+ films.

Alana Waksman is the writer, director and producer of one of the films at the festival, "We Burn Like This." The film was shot in Billings and Butte.

The film is about a Jewish girl growing up in Billings. While being a descendent of Holocaust survivors, she also faces some anti-Semitism herself.

Waksman said the film was inspired by actual events. One of those events happened in 1993 when a rock was thrown through a five-year-old Jewish boy's window. The boy had a Menorah displayed in his window.

"The father of that boy actually is one of the congregates in our scene when we're here," Waksman said while pointing to a Billings synagogue. "He's here and he's still part of the Jewish community here. I ended up setting the film in Billings in order to connect it specifically to that event."

Waksman is also a descendent of Holocaust survivors.

"It's not that long ago," she said. "It was my grandparents who were rounded up in Poland and put in forced labor camps. And, my father was born in a refugee camp in Germany."

You can see "We Burn Like This" on Saturday night at 6 p.m..