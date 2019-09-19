MINT Film Festival expected to increase business in Downtown Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Whether it's stocking up on more supplies or working longer hours, businesses downtown are also getting ready for the MINT Film Festival.

Tiyana Sample remembers foot traffic around Rock Creek Coffee Roasters really picking up last year.

"We prepare a couple weeks in advance just making sure we have enough cups and stirrers and things like that," says Sample, "and we also host a lot of the festival meetings here in Rock Creek. We have tables in the back that we reserve for everybody to come in and take care of their business as well."

Just across the street, Bar Manager Mandy Easton says Brew Pub is also getting ready for a bigger crowd during the film festival.

"People love to celebrate art and culture here in Billings so I expect that people will be excited to experience the whole downtown feel here especially with the festival going on," says Easton, "Anytime there's an event in Downtown Billings we love to make sure that we are all ready to go."

It doesn't stop there, from bar food to the barber shop, the MINT festival affects almost every business downtown.

"We work later, we come in earlier, we make sure that every barber is busy and has full books. It's cool to see people... different and new people here in town," says Spence.

The MINT festival is hosting its red carpet event on September 19, 2019 to kick off many paneled events, special guests, and watch parties. For more information, you can go to https://www.mintfilmfestival.org/.