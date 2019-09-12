The parents of a Lakeville, Minnesota junior high school student are suing the Lakeville area school district after their 14-year-old suffered a serious brain injury at school.

Aaliyah Bowen suffered an asthma attack at Lakeville's McGuire middle school. According to the family's lawsuit, the school nurse failed to properly treat Aaliyah and instead instructed her to report to physical education class. While back in class, Aaliyah lost consciousness and was oxygen deprived for approximately 30 minutes, leading to a catastrophic and permanent brain injury.

Her parents have started a GoFundMe page, but Aaliyah's father says that money can't even begin to cover the costs, so they're suing for more than 10 million. In a statement, Lakeville area schools expressed it's "deepest sympathy", but went on the say "the district takes student health seriously and abides by medical protocols and emergency response procedures. It is our position that the Lakeville are schools are not responsible for the injuries.

