Minnesota mother accused of trying to kill herself and her 5 children

A Rochester, Minnesota mother is accused of trying to kill herself and five children.

Police say 32-year-old Farhiyo Abdulahi locked everybody in a car and attempted to fill it with exhaust.

The incident happened at an apartment last Tuesday.

The children told police what their mother tried to do inside a garage for two hours with the windows closed.

Authorities were told the woman used a pipe to run exhaust through the window.

Three of the kids got sick and soon the mother panicked and got the children out.

The woman was arrested after the mother's sister contacted authorities.

The mother is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

The children were taken into protective custody.