Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari visits MSU Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari led an open discussion at the Petro Theater on the MSUB campus on September 26, 2019.

Kashkari started the public town hall with the state of our national economy. He says his outlook is mixed. The job market continues to be strong with increasing wages, but he thinks the international trade war and the inversion of the U.S yield curve are causes for concern.

Tribal leaders, business owners, and area residents asked questions and voiced their opinions on a variety of subjects. Topics of discussion included monetary policy, economic development on reservations, the state of early childcare in Montana, and even cryptocurrency.

"Cryptocurrency is like the Wild Wild West," says Kashkari, "I could go tomorrow and create Neel coin, you've got BitCoin, you've got thousands of these coins that have been created. They're basically garbage coins because there's no barrier to entry preventing you or me to creating our own flavor of ice cream."

Kashkari also shared some advice with the MSU Billings students in the audience. Looking back on his experience in engineering, investment banking, and public policy, he encourages students to explore many career paths, and to not let geography limit job opportunities.