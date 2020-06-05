Minneapolis agrees to ban the use of chokeholds by the police

Negotiations for the city of Minneapolis have agreed to ban the use of chokeholds and neck restraints by police.

The agreement was endorsed today during an emergency session of the Minneapolis city council.

The new protocol is the result of a civil rights investigation launched by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died after a Minneapolis officer kept his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes while restraining him.

A complaint alleged the Minneapolis Police Department has engaged in a pattern and practice of race-based policing for at least the past 10 years, in violation of the Minnesota Human Rights Act.