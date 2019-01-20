Minivan engulfed in flames early Sunday morning

Neighbors near Howard Avenue and Van Bramer Drive woke up to police sirens and a car engulfed in flames early Sunday morning.

According to a release from Billings Fire, at 1:29 AM a 2004 Chevrolet Venture sustained heavy fire damage and is considered a total loss.

One neighbor said on Facebook the car was making a lot of popping sounds and they were scared to get too close to the flaming vehicle.

A nearby vinyl fence also sustained heat damage.

Fire Investigator Mike Spini says in the release the cause of the fire is still under investigation. There is an estimated $2,000 in property damage.