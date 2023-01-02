Minimum wage increases to $9.95/hour in Montana

MONTANA - Minimum wage increased 75 cents an hour in Montana starting January 1, 2023. Now, minimum wage is $9.95/ hour.

The Montana Department of Labor and Industry said about 23,500 Montana workers, or 5% of the workforce, received hourly wages less than $9.95 in 2022... and are likely to receive higher wages due to the minimum wage increase.

They also said it's the largest inflationary increase since voters passed a ballot initiative to increase the minimum wage by $1 an hour in 2007, and then make inflationary changes each year.

NonStop Local reached out to Montanans to see if the increase was too much, too little or just right:

"It’s OK for those that are worth 9.95 an hour but it’s too much for those who are willing to do only $2.00 worth of work an hour and everybody else has to pick up the slack," Lynn Walker said.

"Far too little," Crystal Pride said. "If the minimum wage had kept up with inflation and the cost of living, it'd be in the $20's. People simply cannot live on these meager wages."

We also reached out to business owner Cindy Thompson of Time Out Sports to see how the increase would impact the store:

"You know, it is what it is," she said. "That's just another cost in doing business. The kind of business I run, everything is suggested retail price so I cannot turn that over to my consumers. I have to charge what everybody else charges, even though it costs me more to do business."