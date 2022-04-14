BILLINGS, Mont. -- Using tools like social media, Billings Public schools and Superintendent Greg Upham are reaching out to the public to give clarity about the newest mill levy.

Wednesday, ballots for the district’s high school mill levy were mailed out.

Now, the district is working to connect with the community to educate voters about the purpose of the new Mill Levy.

They say it will fund programs that support career readiness, mental health services, staffing, and supplies.

The district wants to continue building on the progress made with the Mill Levy passed in 2019.

That levy helped SD2 graduates get connected with local leaders in the construction community through their partnership with Montana

When asked about the effectiveness of the previous Mill Levy and how he hopes the newest one will follow in success, Superintendent Greg Upham says this, “History is providing us an opportunity to place students who are still in the K-12 system into networking and employment opportunities. We couldn’t have done this fifteen to twenty years ago if there was no place to put them – there were no openings. And so, this is part of giving back to the community with the education system."

We spoke to two community members to hear how they feel about the Mill Levy the district is hoping to pass.

“Education is really important and our kids are really important. And I think the thing of it – is that – um we don’t always have to agree on how to educate our kids but I think we all can agree – our kids need to be educated the best way possible.” Billings Resident, Clementine Lindley says.

Luke Hudson, another Billings resident how is opposed to the passing of the levy says this, “As taxpayers you have the right to ask for a Mill Levy, that is your right but we have the right to vote it down too.”