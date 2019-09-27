Military suicide numbers continue to rise to a record high

Military death by suicide surge to a record high.

Pentagon data shows an increase in the numbers and rate of suicide deaths among active duty service members in the Army, Navy, and Marine Corps last year.

The Air Force was the only branch to report a decrease.

With deaths by suicide also growing in the Reserves and the National Guard, the total reached 541 across the military last year.

That is up from 511 in 2017

An annual Pentagon report identifies the most at-risk service members to be young enlisted men.

Also stating the rates of death by suicide to be comparable with civilian rates.

And, for the first time, that report is looking at death by suicide rates for relatives of service members.

Finding the 2017 rate to be comparable to or lower that that of the US population.