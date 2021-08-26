BILLINGS - After the announcement that all U.S. military service members are now mandated to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, we wanted to see how the military's recruiting efforts were impacted by the pandemic.

Will Watson, the Deputy Station Commander for Billings Army Recruiting Station, says the pandemic affected them in the same way it affected businesses and organizations; They've had to adjust to a more digital world.

Watson says, since the pandemic, they have transitioned into virtual recruiting using social media, but he admits it's made their job more challenging.

"Little bit of a rough transition on how we normally do things, or the way I've done things in the past, but it's been an adventure and it's been very exciting," he said.

As far as the impact from the mandatory vaccine goes, Watson says the Army fully supports the decision, and he pointed out how the military has been a key part in developing and administering the vaccines.

We asked Watson what would happen if a service member refused the shot.

"This is a very brand new topic, it's very brand new so I had not seen any cases of that yet. So I guess we'll have to find out when it happens," he said.

We also reached out to Veteran and Founder of Warrior Wishes of Montana Miguel Gonzalez who says he had a lot of shots while in the Army and understands why the COVID vaccine is mandated.

"Only in regards to making sure that our military strength is up in numbers and nobody gets sick. Those types of things are very… they can be spread quickly, and if you don't have a good military functioning body then you can't really be effective on the field," Gonzalez said.

He went on to say that if the country had no conflicts and our forces were scaled down, the mandate may not have been needed. But with everything going on in the world, Gonzalez supports the order.

"I fought so that we could have a choice, and I'm good with that if you choose not to do it, that's okay. If you choose to do it and go into the military and do your thing, I'm for you and I back you 110% on that as well," he said.