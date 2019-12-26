Miles City woman pleads guilty to elderly exploitation

60 year-old Del Linda Frost of Miles City pleaded guilty to the exploitation of an older person.

Frost has been ordered to pay a $94,075 restitution and saw her 10 year prison sentence suspended following her guilty plea of the exploitation and embezzlement of Arthur Yamada.

In March 2014, Frost was appointed as Yamada's temporary full conservator at his nursing home. Two years later in January, she became his permanent co-conservator.

In August 2017 the business manager of the nursing home noticed a check for $8,400 from Yamada written by Frost had bounced. Following this, Frost wrote two more checks totaling over $14,000.

Frost continued by closing two certificates of deposit totaling almost $40,000 and to cover the loses she began transferring money from Yamada's other bank accounts.

In March 2018, Frost resigned as Yamada's co-conservator following her inability to explain why $94,000 was missing.

After her arraignment in January 2019, Frost pleaded guilty to the exploitation of Arthur Yamada between March 10, 2014 - March 14, 2018.

Frost has since been ordered to pay a restitution of $94,075 and had her 10 year prison sentence suspended.