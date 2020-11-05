UPDATE: 1:16 p.m.

MILES CITY - The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Serenity Rae Wilson has been cancelled.

According to the Montana Department of Justice, the Custer County Sheriff's Office says Serenity has been found and is safe.

Authorities are searching for 14-year-old Serenity Rae Wilson, last known to be in Miles City on November 3rd.

She was last contacted by text at 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Serenity is believed to be with 17-year-old Toby Pittman. Her parents fear for her safety.

Serenity was last seen wearing sweat pants, and white and pink shoes.

If you know where she might be, contact the Custer County Sheriff's Office at 406-232-3411 or call 911.