MILES CITY, Mont. - Miles City Police helped clear a truck that struck an overpass Wednesday.

Early Wednesday morning, a semi-truck pulling a trailer tried to go under the overpass on Main St./MT-59 in downtown Miles City, but was unable to make it through according to the Miles City Police Department (MCPD).

"As you can see, it was a fail. I'm sure the driver is still holding his face in his hands out of embarrassment," MCPD wrote.

Officers responded to oversee traffic issues and keep an eye out as the truck and the trailer’s cargo were removed.