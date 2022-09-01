Miles City "Granny " doing 22 pushups a day to raise awareness for veteran suicide

MILES CITY, Mont. - Miles City "Granny Lisa" is doing 22 pushups a day during September to raise awareness and support for veterans' mental health, especially the high rate of veteran suicide in Montana.

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs said an average of 20 veterans die by suicide each day. You can read that report here (refer to page 7). They also said there were 53 veteran suicides in Montana in 2019. That number is "significantly higher than the national veteran suicide rate."

"Granny" Lisa Kraft is a veteran herself. She served in the army from 1980-1984 as an E4. Her husband served in the army as well, as an E3. Tragically, he committed suicide in 2015 after a long fight with PTSD.

Now, Kraft is on a mission to help prevent veteran suicide.

"We all have been there and we know what it's like," she said. "And you're not alone. I know how hard it is. We've been taught not to ask for help. But, guess what… you're not asking for help. You're asking for a buddy. And you know, in the military that we had our buddies. I am asking you to reach out to any of these organizations. Please, do not commit suicide."

Kraft has also dealt with PTSD after her service in the army where she said she was sexually assaulted.

"I was sexually assaulted, not by one, but by two people," she said.

"You shut off," she added.

Now, she wants to help all the veterans she can. She is doing 22 pushups a day throughout the month of September to highlight a previous estimate of 22 veteran suicides a day. She encourages others to join in the pushup challenge and donate to veteran organizations if they have the means.

If you need help, you can call "988" 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Kraft also said people can reach out to her directly for support at vexinfw@gmail.com. Or, you can go to "Vets chatting with Granny Lisa" on Instagram.