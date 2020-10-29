Miles City Fire & Rescue promotes first female Battalion Chief in department history

MILES CITY, MT- Miles City Fire and Rescue has announced that Captain Sarah Lewin has been promoted as the first female Battalion Chief in the department's history.

The promotion came on Friday, October 2nd. Lewin has been a member of the department since 2012, starting part-time before moving to a full-time position in 2013. She is also the first full-time female firefighter in the history of the department, as well as first female Officer and now Battalion Chief.

She received a Bachelor's degree from Rocky Mountain College in Environmental Science and Creative Writing, where she graduated Magna Cum Laude. She also earned an Associate's degree in Paramedicine form Montana State University-Billings. She was named the 2019 State of Montana's EMS Career Provide of the Year.

"We very much look forward to the future of this department under Battalion Chief Sarah Lewin's leadership," said Fire Chief Branden Stevens, "I am personally very proud of Sarah and have been very fortunate to see her grow into the leader she has become."