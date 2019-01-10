Miles City Fire gets new training center, still housed in damaged firehouse

Miles City Fire and rescue opened a new fire training center, allowing them to train in their own backyard instead of traveling statewide.

According to a release from Miles City Fire and rescue, the new center will allow crews to simulate live fires.

Batallion Chief Mike Miller said in the release the new center will give his crew access to specialized skills while saving the state money.

He also said before this new center, the first time fire fighters saw real dangerous situations would be on a live fire.

The fire training center was built with assistance from MoFi and the Community Facilities Re-lending Program.

The new center is located behind the fire station downtown.

And we have an update on the Mile City Firehouse in front of that new training center.

A secretary with Miles City Fires tells KULR-8 firefighters are currently still being housed in the firehouse.

The department discovered structural damage in their firehouse last July. The department was told they can house their fire equipment at the station for emergency purposes, but they must keep their firefighters out come first snow.

Chief Brandon Stevens told KULR-8 in September crews would stay in the office or anywhere else so they could continue to keep the public safe.

KULR-8 worked all-day Thursday to get a comment from Miles City Fire and Rescue. A secretary informed us Chief Stevens and Batallion Chief Mike MIller were unavailable for comment.

KULR-8 also reached out to Mayor John Hollowell and left his office several messages.