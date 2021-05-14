MILES CITY, Mont. - The world famous Bucking Horse Sale is back in Miles City after canceling last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The four day event kicked-off Thursday with two concerts, followed by a full day of rodeo events Friday.

Two more days of events are scheduled on Saturday and Sunday, for the Bucking Horse Sale, which includes horse racing, ranch bronc rides, horse sales and a street dance.

Executive Director of the Mile City Chamber of Commerce John Laney says he's excited for fans to take in this one-of-a-kind event.

"Everybody is happy to be able to do something like this. We’re happy to be able to put it on and we’re grateful everybody came back. Anytime you don’t have an event you always worry about kicking it back up, but our worries have been satisfied. We’re happy, we’re proud of what we have here in Miles City and we want people to come and enjoy it with us," Laney said.