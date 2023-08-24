UPDATE, AUG. 24:

Miles City officials recently gave an update on the boil water advisory in the town.

According to the update, the water treatment plant did not maintain microbial disinfection on Aug. 20, leading to the boil water advisory.

The advisory is precautionary as the quality of the water produced at the plant cannot be assured.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has told the City the boil water advisory will be in effect for a minimum of a week.

During the advisory, bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using.

Crews are flushing water mains in an effort to remove any impacted water from the system and the City says they have also increased monitoring of disinfectant in the distribution system.

Bottled water is being distributed by the City and Custer County DES at the Custer County Fire Department, 200 Haynes Ave. until 1:00 pm Thursday for those who cannot boil their drinking water.

MILES CITY, Mont. - A boil water order is in place for Miles City Monday, Aug. 21.

The City of Miles City said via Facebook the Miles City Public Water System and Custer County Water Sewer District issued the order due to insufficient disinfection at the water treatment plant.

People are told to boil their water before using it--boil tap water at a rolling boil for one minute.

People should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.