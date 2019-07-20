Vice president Mike Pence marked the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing by visiting Florida's Kennedy Space Center on Saturday.

Moon-walker Buzz Aldrin showed the vice president the launch pad where that historic journey began 50 years ago.

Mission commander Neil Armstrong, the first man to step on the moon on July 20th, 1969, died seven years ago.

Command module pilot Michael Collins did not attend the celebration in Florida.

At a speech at the space center, the vice president repeated the trump administration's plan to put Americans back on the moon.

During the vice presidents speech, Buzz Aldrin received a standing ovation.