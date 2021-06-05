Migrating elephants wandering near Chinese cities

The migrating herd of 15 wild elephants was still wandering near the Capital City of a southwest Chinese province Saturday morning, and according to local firefighters, all of them are in good condition.

The herd entered the Capital City after walking for more than 40 days.

The 15 elephants, initially living in a national nature reserve about 300 miles away arrived on June 2.

The firefighters are monitoring the herd with the help of drones.

Friday, 630 police officers and other people, about 140 vehicles including engineering machines and 14 drones joined the operation to evacuate more than 135 households with 464 people along their migratory route and feed the animals with two tons of food.

They offer tips to the villagers on how to deal with wild elephants once encountering them.

The wandering elephants have caused trouble for local residents but there have been no conflicts between humans and these wild animals.

The professionals who monitor and trace them have tried to keep the elephants protected on their journey.

Staffers of the nature reserve the elephants came from are bewildered as to why the elephants embarked on their current journey as the ecology of the nature reserve is getting better and better and there were no human activities that have forced them to flee.

Workers of the nature reserve said wild Asian elephants like wild plants like paper mulberry but now they seem to prefer corn and sugarcane.

No one knows exactly why the herd of 15 elephants traveled all the way from their forest home, but authorities have mobilized thousands of people to monitor their migration, suspend traffic on roads they marched on, and use food to lure them away from human settlements.

Forest officials said the northward-migrating elephant herd began their migration in March last year.

The herd started off with 16 members, with two leaving the group and heading back along the way, but one new calf was also born.

There's been plenty of speculation about why the elephants migrated.

For example, the elephants' leader getting lost, the animals' original habitat no longer being able to sustain them, or simply the changing habits of elephants.