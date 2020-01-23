Nine parents were reunited with their families in the US after being deported.

The emotional reunions happened at Los Angeles International Airport.

The families were separated under President Trump's Zero Tolerance Policy which turned away asylum seekers at the border, but kept their children in the US.

These parents were allowed to return after a federal judge ruled that the US unlawfully rejected their asylum request.

Thousands of children remain separated from their parents.

It's estimated that over 4,000 were separated before and during the official start of the Zero Tolerance Policy in spring 2018.