UPDATE: DEC. 1 AT 9:38 P.M.

BPD Tweeted the barricades have been removed and Midland Road is back open to traffic.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

BILLINGS - The 5400 block of Midland Road is closed following a fatal accident, the Billings Police Department reports.

According to a Tweet from the BPD, at 5:04 p.m. a 59-year-old man was hit by an eastbound vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The BPD Crash Team is investigating.