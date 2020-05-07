Will James Middle School and Ben Steele Middle School are selling plants for Mother's Day. The sale is Friday and Saturday, May 8 and 9. It will be outside Ben Steele from 8-4 both days. Plants costs anywhere from $4 to $40.

The Greenhouse Program started at Will James in 1996. Kris Cummings has been running the greenhouse at Will James since 2008.

Cummings said on a typical school day during a typical school year, 30-40 students care for the plants. Students do everything from watering the plants to pruning them. Cummings said it's amazing to watch the students be involved in caring for the plants from seedlings until the plants are fully grown.

Cummings said "Without the students, it's been a great deal of work. I miss them more than ever. It's usually about a three hour day. Some weekends, it's been eight hours of doing some transplants and things. It will take me an entire day from what I can usually do in one class period with a group of students. So, it's been a lot of work."