For the second weekend in a row, Miami Beach officials are enforcing a curfew to control crowds during the spring break period.

The curfew starts at 8 pm and is in effect until 6 am.

The causeways leading to the beach were closed, and Ocean Drive was closed.

There were some people out walking down the streets, but nothing like the crazy crowds and chaos the city saw in recent weeks.

Restaurants have shut down for all operations except delivery.