Montana Highway Patrol is working multiple crashes near Laurel.

According to MHP four separate incidents resulted in slide offs on both eastbound and westbound lanes.

According to the MDT roadmap... this area has areas of scattered snow and ice.

The incidents being worked as of 8:30 AM Thursday were near mile markers 434 and 436 westbound and mile marker 434 eastbound.

Trooper Calvin Jimmerson says one of the crashes at mile marker 434 was a rollover. In this case Jimmerson says the vehicle was traveling too fast for road conditions.

Traffic in both directions was reduced to a single lane of travel. Vehicles were moving at about 35 MPH.

Drivers are asked to be cautious while driving and slow down.