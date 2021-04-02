UPDATE: APRIL 2 AT 01:06 PM

BILLINGS - The Montana Highway Patrol provided more details in the fatal single-vehicle rollover crash that happened in Billings Friday morning.

According to the fatality report from MHP, the 37-year-old woman was driving eastbound on Interstate-90 around 4 a.m. and failed to make a right-hand curve at mile-marker 450.

MHP said she got on the median and fell off an embankment between the east and westbound overpass.

The front of the vehicle collided into another embankment at the railroad tracks near Charlene Street and the vehicle stopped upside down.

MHP said the woman was pronounced dead on scene.

