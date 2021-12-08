If you've made it through a Montana winter, you know roads can get icy quickly. That's why the Montana Highway Patrol is reminding travelers to be careful.

MHP Trooper Wyatt Duncan experienced the effects of hazardous travel conditions while responding to a semi truck accident.

The MHP wrote the following Facebook post and shared video from Trooper Duncan's dash camera, "We interrupt your regularly scheduled scrolling to bring you this important winter safety message from Trooper Wyatt Duncan. Please be careful out there. Winter has arrived. Roads are icy and slick. Take care to avoid slips and falls. Thankfully, Trooper Duncan was not injured."