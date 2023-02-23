News release from Montana Highway Patrol

KALISPELL – The Montana Highway Patrol and MHP Trooper Kate Johnson, wife of injured Trooper Lewis Johnson, thanked the medical staff, law enforcement, and the community for their support today. Trooper Lewis Johnson was seriously injured February 16 near Eureka while apprehending a suspect following a pursuit.

“The community continues to send love in all forms, and we truly feel it. Our long term has many unknowns but I’m confident our family will come out of this stronger. Team Johnson forever and always!” Trooper Kate Johnson said.

The team at Logan Health in Kalispell continues to provide excellent care to Trooper Lewis Johnson. His nursing team BJ, Makayla, Kendra, and Nick keep him mentally focused; Doctors Krass, Gavagan, Craig, Cromie, Schmidt, Sramak, and Hill go out of their way to treat him and help the family fully understand what has happened to his body; and the physical and occupational therapy teams help Trooper Johnson set and shatter daily goals.

Trooper Kate Lewis also thanked Lincoln County Deputy Clint Heintz who helped save her husband’s life during the incident on February 16.

“Deputy Clint Heintz, of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, served with Lewis in the Army National Guard and was the primary unit in Thursdays pursuit of the suspect. Deputy Heintz ultimately saved my husband’s life last Thursday utilizing his combat medic skills. For his brave actions, I am forever grateful,” she said.

Trooper Lewis Johnson and his family have a long road to recovery ahead. Montanans and others from across the country have continued to show their support through prayers and donations that will help with expenses related to his recovery. As of February 23, over $170,000 had been raised in support of Trooper Lewis Johnson and his family.

Anyone interested in sending a monetary donation to support the Johnson family can do so through GoFundMe or send checks payable to Lewis and Kate Johnson to PO Box 356 Chester, MT 59522. Anyone interested in fundraising opportunities can email johnsonfamilystrong2023@outlook.com.