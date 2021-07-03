Mexico oil company suffers rupture in pipeline and catches fire

Mexico's state-owned oil company said Friday it suffered a rupture in an undersea gas pipeline in the gulf of Mexico, sending flames boiling to the surface in the gulf waters.

'Petroleos Mexicanos' said it had dispatched fire control boats to pump more water over the flames.

The company said no one was injured in the incident.

The leak occurred from a drilling platform.

The company said it had brought the gas leak under control about five hours later.

But the accident gave rise to the strange sight of roiling balls of flame boiling up from below the surface of the gulf of Mexico.

It was unclear how much environmental damage the gas leak and oceanic fireball had caused.