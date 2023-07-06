BILLINGS, MT- The Yellowstone County Board of Commissioners unanimously selected Stoney Field of Montrose, Colorado out of 37 applicants to serve as the new General Manager of MetraPark.

Field comes to MetraPark, having served for the past six years as the Fairgrounds and Events Center Director in Montrose County, Colorado.

His experience includes background in rodeo, livestock and ag related events and programs, along with community events and concerts.

Field has worked at every level of events from being a participant, to organizing, promoting, staging and conducting numerous types of shows and productions.

“We had a number of well qualified candidates for this important opening”, said Yellowstone County Commission Chairman John Ostlund.

“It speaks well to the reputation earned by Metra and its staff over the years as a premier venue in our region. We sought creative leadership, the ability to build and manage successful teams, a track record that demonstrates to us that the general manager selected has the ability to involve our entire region in the mission of MetraPark, while keeping an eye on increasing revenues and keeping expenses in line in order that we give our taxpayers the best bang for their buck. Stoney has built strong ties with promoters, vendors, volunteer groups and especially his customers. We are confident that Stoney will help us grow in ag events, along with fair profitability, concerts, sporting events and family friendly events equally, giving our region a wide range of opportunities to spend their entertainment dollars with us.”

Field’s first day on the job will be August 7th .