MetraPark Organizational Review finds need for more written policies and maintenance staff

YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, Mont. - The 53-page MetraPark Organizational Review recommends things like written policies, annual performance reviews and more staff devoted to maintenance.

The review cost $30,000. It was done by Venue Solutions Group. Some of the findings include:

Annual performance reviews have not been performed for full-time MetraPark employees which is not consistent with industry “best practices.” Throughout our interviews, a recurring theme was a lack of overall organizational goal setting and setting of employee expectations.

There is not enough dedicated staff who focus on preventive maintenance and normal repairs. The staff must spend so much time focusing on event preparation and in-event needs, that there is little time for other work, such as landscaping, changing light bulbs, and other maintenance and repair work.

Throughout the interview process, a recurring theme was there are few, if any written policies and procedures, including checklists, for MetraPark operations.

KULR-8 reached out to all three Yellowstone County Commissioners. We were able to talk with two of them on Friday.

"It's a very good document," Yellowstone County Commissioner John Ostlund said. "It certainly helps us recognize some of the shortfalls we've had with policy. We have a lot of long-term employees out there like Bill Dutcher who have retired. And the knowledge goes out the door with them."

"I think it's going to be my go-to reference guide going forward," Yellowstone County Commissioner Denis Pitman said. "It was frustrating not having a document like this."

The next step will be a vote at the Yellowstone County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, February 22. Commissioners will vote on whether or not to continue to involve Venue Solutions Group.

After that, commissioners will need to decide whether to pursue public or private management of MetraPark. Public management would look similar to the way it's been managed in the past. Private management would involve outsourcing management.

"We've been doing the public side of it for 50 years, which has brought us to this point of this report, that says we haven't been doing things well," Pitman said. "The last couple of decades, we've let things fall through the cracks. We haven't had policies, procedures. We haven't had a capital improvement plan."

"Not a single person has said that they don't want public or they don't want private," Ostlund said. "But they want a complete review done. So far, my colleagues have refused to do that."

Pitman added that he hopes people will get involved in the process.

"What I challenge the public to do, whether than just dig in and say they are for or against something right now, is to read these documents," Pitman added. "Ask the questions. Show up to the meetings. Learn as much as you possibly can about it and give us constructive input."