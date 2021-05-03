BILLINGS - The MetraPark Advisory Board announced, via press release, a series of live workshops to gather public input on the proposed MetraPark Master Plan.

Members of the public will have the opportunity to react to conceptual drawings, respond to options for new facilities and offer comment on priorities for the future of MetraPark. These sessions are the first in a series of public events to allow Yellowstone County residents to participate in the future of MetraPark.

METRAPARK MASTER PLAN DESIGN WORKSHOPS

Tuesday, May 4, 12 p.m.

First Interstate Arena

308 6th Ave N, Billings, MT 59101

Thursday, May 6, 4:30 p.m.

First Interstate Arena

308 6th Ave N, Billings, MT 59101

Attendees should park in the lower parking lot and gather near the glass doors on the lower level of First Interstate Arena. Persons attending the design workshops only should also enter through the glass doors on the lower level.

VIRTUAL WORKSHOPS

May 5 at 10:30 a.m.

May 10 at noon

Virtual sessions will be held via Zoom. Details on participating can be found on the MetraPark Facebook Page at facebook.com/metrapark.