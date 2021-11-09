BILLINGS - The Yellowstone County Commissioners are looking into possibly privatizing MetraPark's management.

The discussion for the future of Metra got pretty heated Tuesday morning at a commissioners meeting.

Dozens of people showed up demanding to know more about why the county wants to make the drastic change to the Metra and what it could mean for the Magic City in general.

Following the intense meeting we met with the Chair of Yellowstone County Commissioners, Don Jones, to help answer those questions.

Jones says the Metra has many unique requirements to run smoothly, and they want to make sure they are meeting those demands.

According to Jones, they are currently working on future plans for the facility, which looks to expand MetraPark's buildings and add an amphitheater.

He says looking into other organizations to help run Metra is their way of preparing for the expansion.

The Commissioners are also considering adding to the facility's management team and restructure the way they operate.

Jones referenced an event center in Casper, Wyoming, that moved to private management and improved their yearly revenue from $80,000 to half a million dollars.

No matter which direction they go in, Commissioner Jones would like to improve marketing and online sales.

"Stuff like that, that we have not innovated at Metra that we should have, that other arenas are doing, it's stuff like that really can make a big difference. And that is what we want to look at is where we can find these things from professional who do it all the time, and have multiple units around and have the experience on what does work and what doesn't work," Jones said.

We also met with Lesli Glen, who owns Rocky Mountain Compost and works closely with MetraPark.

She's afraid new management would be more concerned with raising revenue, ultimately making it more expensive to work with them.

Glen says her company provides bedding for livestock at events. She also hosts several horse shows at the areas throughout the year and even works with the Nile, helping with their horse shows.

Glen believes new management could possibly stop working with her and look to other businesses outside the county to save money.

She is also worried arena prices will be increased so high she won't be able to afford hosting future horse shows.

"The MetraPark has been run fine, if there is something that needs to be changed then they should do that internally. I don't think we should have to split the bill for somebody private to come and run a facility that is county owned," Glen said.

County Commissioners want the public to know they have not made any decisions and they want to hear from you.

They say a survey will soon be available for people to weigh in on what they want the future MetraPark to look like.